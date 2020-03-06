Minneapolis to keep control of Upper Harbor land as it pursues development

Community members, business people and activists take part in an Upper Harbor Terminal Learning Table meeting inside of the Minneapolis Urban League on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

City officials have confirmed they will retain ownership of roughly 20 acres of prime riverfront land in north Minneapolis that had been slated for sale to a private developer.

The city wants to transform the old Upper Harbor Terminal site — a defunct barge terminal on the Mississippi River — into a mix of parkland, housing, businesses, a music venue and possibly a hotel.

Residents in the racially diverse, mostly low-income neighborhoods around the site, however, have pushed for more control over the project, concerned that it will displace them while enriching developers.

In response, the city has agreed to keep control of those 20 acres and enter into long-term leases with developers to build mixed-income housing, a community entrepreneur hub and businesses with sustainable jobs with living wages.

“I’ve heard very clearly from community members that they do not want to see the north side riverfront being privatized to private developers,” said Phillipe Cunningham, the Minneapolis City Council member whose 4th Ward includes Upper Harbor.

“The difference between privatizing the land and maintaining public ownership of the land really is accessibility,” Cunningham said, adding that revenue generated by the leases will be reinvested back into the community.

The Minneapolis skyline is seen beyond the southern half of the Upper Harbor Terminal industrial site in north Minneapolis. Evan Frost | MPR News 2019

The city’s move to keep control of the land is a significant change. In 2017, the city signed a deal giving exclusive rights to a development team of United Properties, Thor Companies and First Avenue Productions to build out roughly 25 acres of the site, including an outdoor music venue for as many as 10,000 people.

In March 2019, the City Council approved a concept redevelopment plan. Thor, however, later dropped out as the company’s finances deteriorated.

The decision by Minneapolis to keep control of the Upper Harbor land rather than selling it to developers was a victory for the citizen Collaborative Planning Committee. It shows city officials have been listening, said Markella Smith, the committee’s co-chair.

Markella Smith, 34, grew up in the north side of Minneapolis, built two small businesses and is active in the neighborhoods. David Pierini for North News

“That’s what the community has been asking for, and so I guess I think it’s a good thing,” said Smith, who lives on the north side and is also executive director of the McKinley Neighborhood Association there.

Smith and others are seeking another step as part of public ownership — they want north side residents in control of at least part of the development.

“When we talk about community ownership,” she said, “that’s when we dive a little deeper into the African American community owning pieces of this development.”

With the city keeping control of 20 acres at the Upper Harbor site, and another 20 acres expected to become a park managed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, ownership of about 5 acres remains up for discussion.

75 North Revitalization Project site in Omaha, Neb., is home to a mixed-income neighborhood filled with sleek, modern apartments and townhouses, a food hall, an event venue with a huge lawn and other amenities. Kent Sievers for MPR News

United Properties and First Avenue are talking with the Collaborative Planning Committee, the neighborhood citizen advisory group, about creating a community entity that could buy that land, manage the businesses and operations that are built, including the outdoor music venue.

That community entity may be a community development corporation similar to the 75 North Revitalization Corporation in North Omaha, Neb. That group has seen success in developing a project that benefits the area’s low-income and African American residents; 75 North leaders have been consulting with the Upper Harbor development team.