From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.

The "Big Tuesday" offers 352 delegates among six states. That's about a quarter of the delegates that were at stake on Super Tuesday.

Michigan is the biggest prize, with 125 delegates, followed by Washington (89), Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14). Follow our live coverage of the 2020 primaries, including results and analysis.