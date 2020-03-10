St. Paul classes canceled as city’s public school teachers strike

Kindergarten teacher Deborah Eide (second left) joins other St. Paul Public School teachers in an informational picket outside Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School Feb. 26. The St. Paul Federation of Educators and their 3,600 members went on strike Tuesday after late-night talks failed to produce a contract agreement.

Thousands of union teachers and other professional school staff headed for picket lines Tuesday morning instead of classrooms. The St. Paul Federation of Educators and their 3,600 members went on strike after late-night talks failed to produce a contract agreement.

District and union leaders struggled to come to agreement after several sessions. On Monday, the district offered arbitration, but the union declined.

Union representatives said the district had not come close enough to satisfying their demands for more funding of mental health services for students, as well as more multilingual interpreters and special education funding. Educators also want more efforts to reduce racial inequity in discipline and other areas.

“The district’s latest proposal dramatically slashed the number of support staff the Saint Paul Federation of Educators proposed to help meet students’ needs,” the union said in a statement early Tuesday. “SPFE presented a plan that would stretch out increased staffing over a three-year period to give the district flexibility in budgeting.”

Janey Atchison is the first on the picket line at Como Park Elementary School Tuesday. She usually teaches seventh grade history at Murray Middle School. Tim Nelson | MPR News

The St. Paul school district has around 37,000 students. Parents were notified of a walkout around 5 a.m.

Superintendent Joe Gothard has said the district does not have room in the budget to fill all the demands teachers have owing to lower state and federal funding and the loss of 2,000 students over the last four years.

In a statement released Monday night, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said some school buildings, recreation centers and libraries will remain open to serve youth ages 18 and younger free breakfast, lunch and snack. Recreation centers will open an hour earlier, at 1 p.m. The measures are expected to help a fraction of the student body.

Negotiations over a new contract began in May. Two years ago, the district narrowly averted a strike, which would have been the district's first since 1946.