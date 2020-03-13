Dow opens up more than 1,200 points

The stock market rebounded Friday after cratering on fears over the coronavirus pandemic. Richard Drew/AP

Updated at 9:31 a.m. ET

Could this be a happy Friday the 13th on Wall Street?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,200 points, or nearly 6 percent. The S&P 500 index was up more than 5.7 percent.

The rebound comes just one day after the blue chip stock index posted its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

European stock indexes soared more than 7 percent Friday.

Investors are hopeful as Congress is getting closer to passing a measure to help cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, which has jammed up or shut down many parts of the U.S. economy. The European Commission announced several economic measures as well.

And the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are taking aggressive steps to help banks and other businesses.

On Thursday, the Dow fell 2,352 points, or about 10 percent — its biggest one-day drop since the Black Monday crash of October 1987.

Major stock indexes are down at least 27 percent from their recent record highs. The Dow has fallen nearly 8,400 points since Feb. 12.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.