Minneapolis schools support staff set May 14 strike date; contract talks continue

Education support professionals in the Minneapolis Public Schools have filed a notice to strike that could lead to them walking off the job as soon as May 14 if district and union leaders can’t reach a new contract deal.

The unionized staff, who do a variety of classroom support work in the state’s fourth largest district, say they want a wage increase, more affordable health care and contract provisions that allow for automatic salary schedules based on years of experience.

After a scheduled mediation session on Wednesday failed to produce a contract, union leaders filed an intent to strike. It’s not clear when the next negotiation will happen.

“This is what we need to retain ESPs and keep the students learning, safe and engaged. Negotiations shouldn’t be this hard,” Catina Taylor, president of the ESP chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said in a statement emailed to journalists.

The teachers union represents approximately 1,600 support professionals and 3,300 teachers, but teachers in the union settled their contract with the district last month.

Contract details released this week show a 4-percent salary increase the first year and a 5-percent salary increase the second year. Teachers also gained an hourly flat rate increase from $25 to $30 per hour.

Teachers are expected to vote on ratifying the tentative agreement next week. If ratified, the contract will go to the district school board for final approval.

The Minneapolis school district is currently facing a budget deficit of more than $100 million and has warned that music teachers, nurses, custodians, content experts, information technology workers, athletics, transportation and special education positions are all facing cuts.

School is in session in the district until June 14.