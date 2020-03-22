One dead, two injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 4:15 p.m. on the 5100 block of James Avenue North.

"Officers arrived and found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds; two had non-life-threatening injuries while one was in grave condition," the Minneapolis Police Department reported in a news release. "All three were transported to North Memorial Medical Center by ambulances. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the male in grave condition died. The other two are listed in satisfactory and stable condition."

Authorities said it appears there may have been an altercation in the doorway of a home before the shooting happened. The suspect fled on foot.

Investigators were able to interview witnesses and gather video at the scene. The name of the man who died had not been released as of Sunday night; there were no reports of arrests in the case.