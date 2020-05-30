The killing of George Floyd

Volunteers flock to Twin Cities neighborhoods to clean up ravaged streets

MPR News Staff

Volunteers clean up streets.
Volunteers gather in Minneapolis May 30, 2020, cleaning up Lake Street at Nicollet Avenue.
Parker Yesko for MPR News

Updated: 1:55 p.m., May 31

After several nights of fires and looting in the Twin Cities following the killing of George Floyd, volunteers are turning up by the hundreds to pick up trash and help businesses clean up.

As state and local authorities brace for more protests, community leaders in the Twin Cities have also organized efforts to support members of the community who are affected by civil unrest in and around their neighborhoods.

How to help

  • Sewa-Aifw is looking for volunteers to deliver food, clean up and protect the building; 3702 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

  • Vietnamese Social Services is looking for food and volunteers to help with food delivery to seniors; 277 University Ave. W., St Paul.

  • Pillsbury United Communities needs "ready-to-go" meals, access to groceries; at its multiple locations in the Twin Cities.

  • Division of Indian Work needs food delivery, cleanup and help protecting the building. They receive food donations from Cub Foods and Target, which were lost in the fires; 1001 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

  • Lake Street Council has organized an online fundraiser to help small businesses and nonprofits rebuild.

  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church in the Midway needs blankets, fresh produce, single-serve coffee packets, baby supplies and paper bags or reusable grocery bags for transporting these products; 436 Roy St. N., St. Paul.

  • A group of community members on Saturday delivered supplies and food at Lexington Parkway and Central Avenue in St. Paul. They take donations of items needed, including baby supplies and food, and will continue to distribute donated products at the St. Paul location.

  • The Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America is providing hot meals, fresh produce and other food supplies to all south Minneapolis residents in a parking lot off 30th and Lake streets. They accept on-site food donations and needs diapers, baby formula and feminine products.

  • Midtown Global Market has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help rebuild and reopen the small businesses in the market and in the neighborhood.

