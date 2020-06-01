The killing of George Floyd: What we know

The in-custody killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer ignited uprisings in Minnesota and across the nation

A mural of George Floyd has been painted at the Cup Foods site where Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police and later died in custody.

Updated: 5 p.m.

The killing of George Floyd, 46, of St. Louis Park, who repeatedly told a Minneapolis police officer he couldn’t breathe as the officer knelt on his neck, sparked mass protests at dozens of cities across the nation and days of widespread looting, fires and destruction in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Four officers involved in the May 25 arrest were fired. One of the former officers has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing. The other three ex-officers have not yet been charged. Police and prosecutors continue to investigate.

Here’s a summary of what we know about what happened.

How did the incident start?

Cup Foods in South Minneapolis. Evan Frost | MPR News

Police were called to the Cup Foods store on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on May 25 — Memorial Day — on a report of a man who was using fake bills to buy a pack of cigarettes, according to the 911 transcript. The caller tells a dispatcher they asked the man to return the cigarettes he bought but that the the man is “drunk and not in control of himself” and refuses to give back the cigarettes.

According to Friday’s criminal complaint, Officers Derek Chauvin and his partner Tou Thao arrived at the scene as two other officers, Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng, were trying to get Floyd into the back of a squad car. Floyd said he was claustrophobic and didn't want to get in the car, and that he complained of not being able to breathe even while he was standing up.

How did Floyd end up on the ground?

Floyd '“took himself to the ground” while handcuffed at 8:19 p.m., according to the charging document. That's when Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's head and neck area while Floyd was lying prone on the pavement.

A bystander recorded the incident and streamed it on Facebook. Floyd can be heard telling the officer he couldn’t breathe and onlookers could be heard imploring Chauvin to let Floyd up.

How long was Floyd on the ground?

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds total, including two minutes and 53 seconds when Floyd was unresponsive, according to the criminal complaint.

No one at the scene could be seen administering first aid to Floyd, who was loaded onto a gurney by a paramedic and taken to HCMC where he was pronounced dead.

What caused Floyd’s death?

An illustration of George Floyd. Evan Frost | MPR News

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on June 1 described Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying he went into cardiopulmonary arrest as Chauvin kept his knee on the prone, handcuffed man.

The office also identified “hypertensive heart disease, “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” as other “significant conditions.”

The lawyer representing George Floyd’s family said earlier the same day that their independent autopsy found Floyd died of “asphyxia due to neck and back compression” and that Floyd died at the scene where Minneapolis police detained and restrained him.

Who is Derek Chauvin?

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Courtesy of Ramsey County Jail

Chauvin was a Minneapolis police officer for 19 years before he was fired on May 26. He had nearly 20 complaints and two letters of reprimand filed against him during his MPD tenure. He has not spoken publicly since Floyd's death, his firing nor his arrest and charging.

In 2006, Chauvin was among a group of six officers who opened fire on a stabbing suspect after a chase that ended when the suspect pointed a sawed-off shotgun at them. A grand jury decided the use of force was justified, according to the Associated Press.

Two years later, he shot a man after he answered a domestic dispute call, the AP reported citing a Pioneer Press article. In that case, Chauvin shot the man after he went for the officer’s gun. The suspect survived and was charged in the case.

Who are the other three officers?

Less is known about the other three fired officers or if they will be charged in the case.

Tou Thao was sued in federal court in 2017 for alleged excessive force. That case was settled. Six complaints have been filed against Thao. Five were closed with no discipline. One remains open. The records didn't include any further details, according to the AP.

Thomas Lane joined the force in 2019. Records show no complaints against him.

No information was available about J. Alexander Kueng's service history. Records show no complaints against him.

When did the protests begin and when did they turn from peaceful into mayhem?

People took to the streets the day after Floyd’s death near the Cup Foods, and peacefully pleaded for justice in the case and for the officers to be arrested and charged in his killing. Almost immediately, city, state and federal leaders and law enforcement experts decried the level of force used by Chauvin.

By Wednesday, the peaceful protest began to turn into the looting of area businesses — with one man shot and killed— which gave way to multiple fires being set in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

By Thursday, the police department’s 3rd Precinct was evacuated and destroyed. Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard.

The smoldering exterior of the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Friday. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

On Friday night, the destruction escalated and Walz ordered the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis under curfew but law enforcement officers took a mostly hands-off approach and similar uprisings were staged in dozens of cities across the nation.

During Saturday night’s curfew, thousand of members of the National Guard and law enforcement officers took a more aggressive approach.

Minnesota National Guard members maintain a position in south Minneapolis. David Joles | Star Tribune via AP

By Sunday morning, Walz and other leaders attributed the curfew and residents’ adherence to it as helping to stamp down continued destruction. More than 100 people were arrested Saturday and Sunday. Walz extended the curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. Monday morning he set a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul Monday and Tuesday.

