Minnesota probing Minneapolis police for civil rights violations amid Floyd killing

Floyd's death ruled a homicide; memorial service set for Thursday

Malaysia Hammond prays Sunday at one of several of the spontaneous memorials that have been built with flowers, murals and mementos at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the site where George Floyd died while on police custody.

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will thoroughly investigate the Minneapolis Police Department for civil rights violations in the wake of last week’s killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The Department of Human Rights is expected to probe the last 10 years of Minneapolis police actions.

Gov. Tim Walz is briefing reporters now on the state’s next steps in response to the killing of George Floyd.

The plan comes a day after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner described Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying Floyd went into cardiopulmonary arrest as a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on the neck of the prone, handcuffed man.

The office also identified “hypertensive heart disease,” “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use” as other “significant conditions.”

Floyd’s killing while in police custody sparked mass protests in Minnesota and across the country following after video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin restraining Floyd as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

A memorial service for Floyd is set for Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other family members plan to speak.

People gather at the site of George Floyd's death at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Monday and pray for nine minutes, the length of time Floyd was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer. Tom Baker for MPR News

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd speaks at the site of George's death in Minneapolis on Monday. Tom Baker for MPR News

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump on Monday released an independent autopsy that found Floyd died of “asphyxia due to neck and back compression” and that he died at the scene where Minneapolis police detained and restrained him.

Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. His first hearing is set for June 8. He was fired from the force, along with three other officers connected to the incident.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been appointed as a special prosecutor in Floyd’s killing. Ellison told MPR News that he is asking Minnesotans for patience as he and his attorneys work on the prosecution of Chauvin. Three other former officers who were at the scene last Monday may also be charged with crimes.

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau is calling for a change in the department's union leadership.

Harteau called the head of the Minneapolis Police Federation Bob Kroll a "disgrace to the badge" as she shared publicly a letter he wrote to union members. In the letter, Kroll said officers were being made scapegoats for violence in the wake of Floyd's death.

Harteau said the union needs to recognize officer wrongdoing and work toward changing the culture to prevent future tragedies.

Kroll hasn't been available for comment about the incident.

A memo issued to law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security says extremists may have been targeting Minnesota during the demonstrations and riots that followed the death of George Floyd.

The online political magazine Politico obtained the memo and published details. It said that white supremacists online were urging others to shoot into crowds of demonstrators to provoke more violence in Minneapolis.

It also said federal investigators had been alerted to a threat to storm and set fire to the state capitol last week.

Department of Corrections commissioner Paul Schnell, part of the state leadership responding to the crisis, declined to discuss details, but acknowledged the state had responded to the report.

“There has been talk of various different groups so we are mindful of this, and therefore we take the actions to protect these core and critical infrastructure sites,” he said.

Minneapolis police have also been asking residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and potential threats, like caches of flammable materials left outside, but said Monday “there are no credible threats against private residences.”

Peaceful protests; Walz pulls back Guard

The Twin Cities saw its third night of calm Monday following last week’s unrest.

With a curfew again in effect, the streets were mostly quiet, especially compared with the four chaotic nights that followed the Floyd’s killing.

St. Paul police said 65 people were arrested in front of the Capitol on curfew violations.

Earlier in the afternoon, some 2,000 people peacefully gathered in front of the governor’s mansion in St. Paul before an unspecified security threat ended that gathering and had protesters move down Summit Avenue toward the State Capitol.

The memorial at the storefront where Floyd was killed last week continued to be a calm gathering place where chants of “What's his name? George Floyd!” filled the air Monday. Terrence Floyd dropped to his knees at the site of his brothers killing as many others joined him.

“I understand y’all are upset. I doubt y’all are half as upset as I am,” said Terrence Floyd, who lives in New York. “What are y’all doing? ... That’s not going to bring my back at all.”

He described the Floyd family “peaceful” and “God-fearing,” urging calm protests at this time with hopes that justice will follow.

“My brother moved here from Houston. He loved it here,” Terrence Floyd said. "So, I know he would not want you all to be doing this.”

Addressing the crowd, he said he did not understand why the three other officers who arrested Floyd and who were fired with Chauvin have not also been arrested and charged.

“In every case of police brutality the same thing has been happening. You have protests, you destroy stuff ... so they want us to destroy ourselves. Let’s do this another way,” he said, encouraging the crowd to vote and to educate themselves. “Let’s switch it up, y’all.”

Despite the increased calm in the Twin Cities, Walz imposed another curfew overnight Monday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. He also on Monday announced a pullback in National Guard operations.

"I don't want to paint a picture that this is over. But I do want to paint a picture that we as Minnesotans have regrounded ourselves in the values we care about,” Walz said. “There’s a clear delineation between the folks who are rightly pained and angry” peacefully protesting George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody, “and those who are bent on wanton destruction.”

National Guard members and vehicles are seen near Grand Avenue and Lexington Parkway, a short distance away from the governor's residence in St. Paul on Monday. Annie Baxter | MPR News

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, head of the Minnesota National Guard, confirmed the Guard will begin pulling back some of the 7,000 members currently mobilized but cautioned “this is not an order to return the entire organization back home” and that it could be reversed if situations warrant.

Truck incident appears unintentional, officials say

One of the most terrifying incidents came Sunday when a tanker truck sped toward a group of peaceful protesters on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis. John Harrington, the state’s public safety commissioner, said the driver had run the route earlier in the day and turned onto I-35W from Interstate 94 before the exits had been blocked. He was speeding, but the tanker was empty and the driver did not go around barricades.

“We do have some information that he saw the crowd and initially he panicked, then he saw a young woman on a bike fall down in front of him and he slammed on the brakes until the vehicle stopped,” Harrington said of the driver.

The driver, who was arrested, “did something really stupid” and feels lucky that he didn’t kill anyone, said the governor, who also praised people on the bridge who intervened to stop others from severely hurting or killing the driver.

A semitruck that drove into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 35W is surrounded by authorities on Sunday in Minneapolis. John Minchillo | AP

Harrington also downplayed some of the public’s reports of outsider violence. “I was hearing crazy stuff — the Klan was marching down the street. It didn’t happen,” he said, adding that some of it was being “deliberately planted as misinformation."

Late Monday afternoon, Minneapolis police said they asked residents to check their property for “harmful objects that may be have been left by uninvited people. Propane tanks, bottles filled with gasoline and other substances have been reported.” The department concluded there were “no credible threats” against private homes.

Walz continued to walk back early comments that the bulk of the arrests made during the looting and mayhem were not people from Minnesota when, in fact, they were.

The governor conceded that he "got out over my skis a little bit" when he said most of the people doing the serious damage were not from Minnesota. While arrest data isn't the only metric, "we need to get a better understanding of this,” he said. “We need to actually know who it was."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.