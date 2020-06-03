Photos: Hundreds gather Wednesday at George Floyd memorial site
Hundreds of people, including members of George Floyd’s family, gathered Wednesday at the site where Floyd died while in police custody.
The crowd celebrated as news arrived that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a second-degree murder charge to the counts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in bystander video pressing his knee against a prone, handcuffed Floyd as the man pleaded for air. Ellison also charged the three other officers fired in the incident.