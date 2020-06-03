Photos: Hundreds gather Wednesday at George Floyd memorial site

George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd (center) kneels at his father's memorial with attorney Ben Crump (left) at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Wednesday. Just a couple hours later, it was announced that charges will be brought against all four police officers involved in Floyd's death.

Hundreds of people, including members of George Floyd’s family, gathered Wednesday at the site where Floyd died while in police custody.

The crowd celebrated as news arrived that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a second-degree murder charge to the counts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in bystander video pressing his knee against a prone, handcuffed Floyd as the man pleaded for air. Ellison also charged the three other officers fired in the incident.