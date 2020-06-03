The killing of George Floyd

Photos: Hundreds gather Wednesday at George Floyd memorial site

MPR News Staff

Share story

People kneeling on the ground.
George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd (center) kneels at his father's memorial with attorney Ben Crump (left) at the corner of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Wednesday. Just a couple hours later, it was announced that charges will be brought against all four police officers involved in Floyd's death.
Tom Baker for MPR News

Hundreds of people, including members of George Floyd’s family, gathered Wednesday at the site where Floyd died while in police custody.

The crowd celebrated as news arrived that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added a second-degree murder charge to the counts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in bystander video pressing his knee against a prone, handcuffed Floyd as the man pleaded for air. Ellison also charged the three other officers fired in the incident.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More