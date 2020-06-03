State to investigate Minneapolis police in wake of Floyd’s killing

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd stands with her mother, Roxie Washington, during a press conference Tuesday at Minneapolis City Hall. "I'm here for my baby, I'm here for George. I want justice for him," Washington said.

Minnesota’s Human Rights Department is launching a broad investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by an officer.

The investigation comes as Floyd’s killing sparked more than a week of protests across the nation calling for the United States to address structural racism and inequality, including violence and discrimination by police.

The probe of Minneapolis police will scrutinize the last decade of the city’s policing — including policies, procedure, training and practices — looking for patterns of discrimination against people of color. Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said she would seek quick changes in the department while examining long-term structural problems.

Among the changes needed are an overhaul of the state police licensing board, subpoena power for civilian review boards and a set of “integrity standards” for officers where they can be fired for not telling the truth, said Justin Terrell, executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage.

He dismissed the idea that police problems are the result of a few bad apples. “We often hear the rotten apple example. We’re dealing with a cancer. This is what’s going on with law enforcement right now,” Terrell said.

He said he found it frustrating to discover officers tied to the Floyd case had histories of complaints against them.

"It makes no sense that you would continue to give someone with that many complaints a badge and a gun to patrol my neighborhood,” Terrell said. “Send them to your neighborhood if you have that much faith in them.”

The investigation is a way to transform policing in Minnesota so a killing like Floyd’s won’t happen again, said state leaders, including Gov. Tim Walz.

"This window of opportunity opened. … It won't stay open for long,” Walz said, vowing that the effort won’t end in a report tossed on a dusty shelf.

John Harrington, the public safety commissioner and former St. Paul police chief and officer, said he supported the review and that policing needed to return to its community roots.

“The cops I’ve worked with since 1977 will tell you they want change,” said Harrington, who is black. “They don't want to work in a flawed system. They don't want to have to be wearing gas masks. They don't want to have to be on riot patrol duty."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported the investigation into his Police Department.

Family seeks justice for Floyd; memorial set for Thursday

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd looks at her mother Roxie Washington during a press conference with Floyd's friend Stephen Jackson on Tuesday at Minneapolis City Hall. Evan Frost | MPR News

Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter, spoke through tears at a news conference on Tuesday, calling for justice in his killing.

“I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. … I want justice for him. No matter what anyone thinks, he was good. And this is the proof he was a good man,” she said, motioning toward her 6-year-old daughter.

Floyd was born in North Carolina but spent most of his life in Houston, where Washington is from. She said that Floyd loved his daughter and kept a connection with her after he moved to the Twin Cities several years ago.

“Gianna does not have a father,” Washington said. “He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she has and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.”

A memorial service for Floyd is set for Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other family members plan to speak.

Another night of curfew, calmer protests

The Twin Cities saw its fourth night of calm Tuesday following last week’s unrest. A curfew was in effect overnight Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Walz announced a pullback in National Guard operations. Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, head of the Minnesota National Guard, confirmed the Guard will begin pulling back some of the 7,000 members currently mobilized but cautioned “this is not an order to return the entire organization back home” and that it could be reversed if situations warrant.

Flowers, mementos and other words written in chalk are part of memorial Tuesday for George Floyd at Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis near where Floyd died in police custody. Aaron Lavinsky | Star Tribune

Demonstrators at the Minnesota State Capitol protest the killing of George Floyd . Caroline Yang for MPR News

With the increased peace, Metro Transit plans to resume its bus and Northstar Commuter Rail services Wednesday and restart the Blue and Green light rail lines on Thursday. All had been temporarily suspended amid the metro area’s unrest.

Minneapolis Public Schools sever ties with city police

The district’s board voted Tuesday night to end its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, which had been scrutinized for years.

The district's recent budget put over $1 million toward funding 11 school resource officers.

Community members, some school leaders and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers had called for the district to cut ties with the police.

“The officers of the Minneapolis Police Department have demonstrated they do not share that value with the educators, families, or students of Minneapolis. We call on the district to sever all financial ties with the department, including school resource officers. Instead, our district should spend its money on people who can meet the needs of our students, including providers of mental health supports and education support professionals,” two union leaders said ahead of the vote.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Erick Fors said police “appreciated the opportunity” to work with Minneapolis schools over the years.

“We will continue to work in cooperation with the Minneapolis Public Schools regarding safety and security issues,” he said.

The University of Minnesota took a similar action last week.

Floyd’s death ruled homicide; former chief calls cop union head a ‘disgrace’

News of the state’s investigation came a day after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner called Floyd’s death a homicide, saying he went into cardiopulmonary arrest due to the officer’s knee on his neck.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, faces third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. His first hearing is June 8. The other three officers on the scene haven’t been charged, but their prosecution is possible. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken over as a special prosecutor in Floyd’s killing.

Much of the blame for Minneapolis police culture has fallen on Bob Kroll, the controversial head of the Minneapolis Police Federation, the union representing officers. Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau called Kroll a “disgrace to the badge" as she shared publicly a letter he wrote to union members. In the letter, Kroll said officers were being made scapegoats for violence in the wake of Floyd's death.

Harteau said the union needs to recognize officer wrongdoing and work toward changing the culture to prevent future tragedies.

Extremists used Floyd’s death to start violence, feds say

There is new evidence that extremists may have targeted the state during demonstrations over Floyd’s killing

Politico obtained a memo issued to law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security that said white supremacists urged others to shoot into crowds of demonstrators and provoke more violence in Minneapolis.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, who’s part of the state leadership responding to the crisis, declined to discuss details, but acknowledged the state had responded to the report.

“There has been talk of various different groups so we are mindful of this, and therefore we take the actions to protect these core and critical infrastructure sites,” he said.

In recent days, Minneapolis and St. Paul residents have found incendiary items and other objects of violence, including a salad dressing jar filled with gasoline, around their homes.