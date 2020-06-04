Crime, Law and Justice

MN county attorneys: State AG office should handle police deadly force cases

Peter Cox

Two people stand a podium during a press conference.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces new charges against the officers in the George Floyd case during a press conference Wednesday. At right is Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Judy Griesedieck for MPR News file

The Minnesota County Attorneys Association wants the state attorney general's office to handle the prosecution of police in deadly force cases.

The association said in a statement on Thursday that it voted for the change during a special board meeting, but will need the Legislature to support additional funding for the attorney general's office to allow them to get the best trial attorneys for these kinds of cases. The organization represents all 87 county attorneys in Minnesota.

“Our entire association extends our heartfelt sympathy to George Floyd’s family and to the collective community that mourns his loss and advocates for honest dialog and real and immediate change in his name,” said Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan, who is president of the association.

County prosecutors, who work closely with police on criminal cases, have often been accused of having a conflict of interest in prosecuting cases against police. The county attorney’s association acknowledged that sentiment and said it is important that people have faith in the process.

The association also advocated for a special investigative unit, within the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, that can independently investigate all of these cases, unless a BCA agent is involved.

"MCAA acknowledges that justice demands our organization rise to this important moment and stand for criminal justice reform that improves transparency, accountability and community trust,” said Bob Small, the executive director of the association, in a statement.

