Organizers, city officials plan Friday unity gathering in Fargo

The North Dakota Army National Guard was stationed across the city of Fargo on Friday.

Organizers and Fargo city leaders are billing a gathering planned for Friday afternoon as a unity celebration.

Earlier in the week, organizers announced that they were planning a march and sit-in at Fargo City Hall to demand changes in city government and police procedures.

After several hours of negotiations with city officials, organizers of that event announced they would not hold the protest and instead make the event a "celebration" in the city’s Island Park.

One of the organizers called change in plans a showing of "good faith” — and he thanked city officials.

"For the energy they have put forth to say, 'You know what? It's time. We finally hear you. We're listening. We're ready to work with you, step by step, hand in hand, to show that we are united in your fight, we are united in your struggle and we are willing and ready to do what it takes to bring about the change that you seek,’" organizer Wess Philome said at a Thursday press conference with city leaders.

The mayors of Fargo and Moorhead said they support the rally and ongoing discussions to address concerns about racism in the community.

Fargo police also said they are preparing for threats of violence in the city. The windows of the city’s police station have been covered, and North Dakota National Guard troops and police officers will stand guard at city hall and other public buildings.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the state’s National Guard in Clay County, just across the border from Fargo, but Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd emphasized that the soldiers would only be on standby at the local armory.

Thousands of people attended a rally and march last weekend in Fargo to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After the march ended, protesters confronted police in downtown Fargo, where clashes continued for several hours. Several businesses sustained broken windows and other damage.