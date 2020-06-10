A toppled Christopher Columbus statue, pulled down by protesters at the State Capitol, is being loaded onto a truck Wednesday evening.

Protesters in Minnesota on Wednesday pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the State Capitol amid continuing anger over the police killing of of George Floyd.

The protesters threw a rope around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and pulled it off its stone pedestal.

The protesters, led by Mike Forcia with the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said they consider Columbus a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. A member of the Minnesota State Patrol told the group that they could fill out paperwork to have the statue removed, but they said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.

"We don't have to wait for the state,” he said, “we don't have to wait for the process because we've already waited far too long."

Forcia said he wants the input of Dakota people on what to do next since the statue was on Dakota land.

They also demanded justice for Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck and held it there even after he stopped struggling.

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Native American singing and drumming.

The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statue so it could be taken away.

The protest followed a similar incident Tuesday night in Richmond, Va., where protesters pulled down a Columbus statue in a city park, set it on fire and rolled it into a nearby lake.