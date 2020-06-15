St. Cloud police officer shot in the hand

St. Cloud police say one of their officers was shot in the hand while trying to arrest an 18-year-old early Monday.

Police say officers were trying to detain the teen who fled on foot. Police have not said what crime he was suspected of committing.

Officers chased him and caught him on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South just after midnight. Police said a struggle began between the teen and police, and the teen took out a handgun and fired, hitting an officer in the hand.

Police said officers did not return fire. They subdued the teen and took him into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The teen was also injured with what authorities described as a laceration, and also taken to a hospital.

Police are expected to release more information later Monday.