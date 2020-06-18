Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Dallas. Klobuchar said Thursday, June 18 that Biden should choose a woman of color as a running mate.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar pulled out of consideration Thursday to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

Klobuchar went on MSNBC to say it would be better if Biden picked a woman of color to be on his Democratic ticket. Klobuchar is among several people who were being vetted for the position.

In dropping out, Klobuchar said it was time to focus on helping the nation heal from the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.

“This is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” she said. “And I truly believe as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him that it is time to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

Klobuchar ran her own race for president this year but dropped out and endorsed Biden in March. She was viewed skeptically among voters who questioned her commitment to racial justice during her time as a criminal prosecutor.

Biden is expected to pick a running mate before the party’s convention in August in Milwaukee.