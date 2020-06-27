Authorities seek driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 5 near Duluth

Authorities in St. Louis County say this truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left five people injured, one critically, on Friday, west of Duluth. Courtesy St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in St. Louis County are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left five people injured, one critically.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, a car with four occupants was stopped on Midway Road west of Duluth, waiting to make a left turn, when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck just after 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The car was forced into oncoming traffic, and was hit by a full-size pickup truck towing an 18-foot trailer. The car and full-size truck ended up in the ditch, while the pickup that caused the crash fled north on Midway Road.

"Witnesses were unable to keep up with the suspect and lost sight of the vehicle," the sheriff's office reported Saturday.

Five people were transported to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

Surveillance video indicates the suspect vehicle is a maroon Ford F-150, model years 2009 to 2015, with obvious front-end damage. It has a tonneau cover, and gray or silver spoked wheels.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911.