3rd ex-police officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail

A third former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

According to Hennepin County Jail records online, 34-year-old Tou Thao posted a bond of $750,000 and was released from custody, with conditions, just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tou Thao Courtesy of Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Thao is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Two other former officers charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Thomas Lane, 37 — posted bail last month.

Chauvin, 44, is being held on $1 million bail at Minnesota’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

All four officers were fired after Floyd's death. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Earlier this week a judge set a tentative trial date for next March.