A van slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis in July 2019. The driver, George Jensen, was found not competent to continue with the case.

A court-ordered examination has concluded that the 84-year-old Champlin, Minn., man, who drove his van into several men at a Minneapolis bus shelter a year ago, is not competent to continue with his trial.

In February, George Reeves Jensen pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal vehicular operation.

During the hearing, Jensen's attorney said his client suffered from dementia. Jensen told Hennepin County District Court Judge Jay Quam that he didn't mean to hit the men. Quam declined to accept the plea and ordered Jensen to undergo a neurological exam.

Court records show that the exam found Jensen is not competent to stand trial. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until Jensen can be restored to competency.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for next January.

The victims in the 2019 crash suffered broken bones, internal injuries and lacerations. A few have needed surgery.

Members of groups, including Black Lives Matter, say race played a role in how the case was charged because Jensen is white and the five victims are people of color. They contend that Jensen should have been charged with assault or attempted murder.

Prosecutors have said they didn't have evidence to show that Jensen intentionally tried to hurt the men.