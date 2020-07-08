Here we go.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has issued severe thunderstorm watch No. 344 until midnight for a large part of Minnesota. The watch zone includes the northern parts of the Twin Cities metro area. It also includes Ortonville, Alexandria, St. Cloud, Brainerd, Lake Mille Lacs, the Iron Range, Duluth and the North Shore.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until midnight in much of Minnesota. NOAA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 344 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 410 PM CDT Wed Jul 8 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Northeast Minnesota Far Southeast North Dakota Northeast South Dakota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior * Effective this Wednesday afternoon from 410 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms are expected to develop through late afternoon/early evening near a weak surface low/nearby cold front, and increase/move along an eastward-extending warm front/modifying outflow boundary. Initial supercells capable of severe hail/wind are expected, and a tornado risk cannot be ruled out, particularly near the warm front/outflow boundary.

Twin Cities: Evening storm chances

Storms are most likely to fire in western and north-central Minnesota first. The highest risk for the Twin Cities arrives Wednesday evening. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model depicts a broken line of storms favoring the northern Twin Cities metro area between about 8 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

NOAA NAM 3 km model 5 pm to 11 pm Wednesday NOAA via tropical tidbits

This model also suggests a possible damaging bow echo signature developing in north-central Minnesota that may push toward Interstate 35 south of the Duluth area Wednesday evening.

Stay alert for possible warnings through Wednesday evening.