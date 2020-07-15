Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Philadelphia City Hall on June 2. Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies, including Biden's, in an apparent bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from former President Barack Obama, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted.