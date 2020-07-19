Hundreds march in Roseville in wake of vandalized Black Lives Matter signs

Several hundred people take part in a march against racism in the Twin Cities suburb of Roseville on Sunday.

Hundreds of people marched through Roseville on Sunday to show support for Black Lives Matter and for racial equity.

The march in the Twin Cities suburb came after reports of vandalism of Black Lives Matter signs posted along County Road B. One family reported dead raccoons left nearby — one of them nailed to a utility pole — in an apparent racial slur.

Metro State University professor and Roseville resident Don Eubanks speaks to the crowd at Evergreen Park in Roseville before a march against racism on Sunday. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Huda Yusuf’s kids go to school only a few blocks away; she said she was heartened by Sunday’s turnout.

“Number one, it sends a message to the families that have the BLM signs, as well as the Black people who live in Roseville, that we're not going to stand for this; we're gonna support you,” she said. “But it also sends a message to the people that are doing (the vandalism) that we're not going to stand for hate in the communities. (We’re) coming together to support each other to stand against hate.”

Grace McDonald is part of the family whose signs were vandalized. Before the march she also said she was pleased by the size of the crowd.

“It's been great to get the message out. It's been great to tell people what has been happening, what still continues to happen in Roseville,” she said. “We may think that this has been over for a while, but it is not and people are still going out there and destroying signs and thinking that's OK, but it is not OK.”

Roseville police have asked for the public's help in identifying suspects in the sign vandalism.

Sunday's "Roseville Rejects Racism" march was peaceful, although an armed squad of escorts, calling themselves the New Black Panthers, preceded the marchers through neighborhoods near Rosedale Center.