Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds, likely tornadoes to Minnesota and western Wisconsin

Severe storms dropped large hail, downed trees and likely spawned a couple brief tornadoes late Saturday in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The tornadoes were confirmed by radar at about 10 p.m. Saturday, north of Hastings, Minn., and Prescott, Wis. Radar showed a "debris signature," indicating a likely tornado touchdown.

"(We're) pretty confident in at least two tornadoes that happened; they were pretty brief," said Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "They kind of spun up pretty quickly and then dissipated."

"No one really saw it with storm spotters or anything, but we have the radar verification. We have some tree damage in that area," Ahasic said.

Late Friday / early Saturday Severe storms knock out power to thousands

There were scattered power outages in the wake of the storm. There were no immediate reports of injuries, or damage to structures.

The Weather Service said they’re working on a more complete assessment of damage; a survey crew is set to visit the area on Sunday.

That storm came toward the end of an evening of severe weather in the region — the second straight night with strong storms moving across Minnesota.

Earlier Saturday evening, a storm cell prompted tornado warnings in the northern Twin Cities metro. Spotters reported funnel clouds, and 2-inch hail in Forest Lake, but no tornado touchdowns.

And to the north, a storm produced 3-inch hail as it tracked across St. Louis County between Duluth and the Iron Range. The storm downed large trees near Island Lake, north of Duluth. Utility crews were still working to restore power to several hundred customers in the area on Sunday morning.