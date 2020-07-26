Minnesota

Minneapolis police say missing child has been found safe

MPR News Staff

Update: 11:28 a.m.

Minneapolis police said late Sunday morning that a 10-year-old boy reported missing on Saturday has been found safe.

“The Minneapolis Police Department would like to thank the public for their many tips and our media partners who were able to get the word out so quickly,” police said in a news release.

The boy had been last seen in north Minneapolis at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when he said he was going to Folwell Park to swim with friends. He did not return home.

Police put out a call for help from the public early Sunday morning.

