Big Ten pulls plug on fall football amid COVID-19 concerns

The Big Ten won't be playing football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The move comes six days after the major college conference that includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Pac-12 Conference announced it would cancel its football season and postpone all sports until Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.

Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.

By Tuesday afternoon, though, conference officials made it clear that the fall season was postponed.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement.

Besides football, the sports that won’t play this fall include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.

The conference said it would “continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports” including possibly playing in the spring.

Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.

The latest public health data being considered by the conference task force “raised serious concerns about the safety of playing sports” University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletics director Mark Coyle said in a joint statement Tuesday.

“We know our student-athletes want to compete and that our coaches want to coach. We share their extreme disappointment about not being able to do so this fall. We have a responsibility to our student-athletes, and everyone involved with our athletics programs, to put their health and safety above all else. That responsibility remained our top priority throughout these discussions and it's why this decision was made,” the statement said.

The Big Ten touts itself as the oldest college athletic conference in the country, dating back to 1896 when it was called the Western Conference, and its schools have been playing football ever since. It became the Big Ten in 1918 and grew into a football powerhouse.

The 14 Big Ten schools span from Maryland and Rutgers on the East Coast to Iowa and Nebraska out west. Not only has it been one of the most successful conferences on the field but off the field it has become one of the wealthiest.

The Big Ten, with its lucrative television network, distributes about $50 million per year to its members.

"Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so," Warren said.