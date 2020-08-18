Election 2020

Watch live: Second night of 2020 Democratic National Convention

MPR News Staff
Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial justice
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial justice with Art Acevedo, Jamira Burley, Gwen Carr, Derrick Johnson and Lori Lightfoot during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17.
Democratic National Convention via AP

Updated: 7:47 p.m.

Joe Biden is drawing on party elders at the Democratic National Convention, making the case that he and his party are uniquely positioned with experience and expertise to repair chaos that President Donald Trump has created at home and abroad.

He's also showing off younger Democrats the party hopes will be the political stars of tomorrow.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry are among the heavy hitters on a schedule that emphasizes a simple theme: Leadership matters. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 95 years old, will also make an appearance.

On a night that Biden will formally earn his party’s presidential nomination, the convention will also introduce his wife, Jill Biden, to the nation as the prospective first lady. A longtime teacher, she’ll speak from her former classroom at Brandywine High School near the family home in Wilmington, Del.

Other speakers include: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sally Yates. Watch the speeches live beginning at 8 p.m.

