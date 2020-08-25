The killing of George Floyd

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station

The Associated Press
The fire-scared-entrance to the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building is shown in the wake of protests in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Tuesday.

The complaint charges 22-year-old Dylan Robinson, 24-year-old Davon Turner, 26-year-old Bryce Williams and 23-year-old Branden Wolfe with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. The department's Third Precinct was destroyed during the May 28 uprising.

The indictment accuses Williams, Turner and Robinson of using explosive devices to attempt to start fires in the building. Wolfe allegedly pushed a barrel into a fire at the entrance of the building to accelerate an existing blaze.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after officers arrested him on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. Cellphone video from a passerby shows Floyd lying face down on the street while a white officer named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Four officers have been charged in the case.

