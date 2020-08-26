Faced with demand for more COVID-19 tests this fall, the state is using $14 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to build capacity by doing up to 30,000 saliva tests daily.

The strategy relies on a saliva-based test developed by Vault Health and Rutgers University that can be done at home.

Minnesota is already doing 22,000 tests daily. But Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said more than doubling that capacity with saliva tests will help meet demand for tests as schools reopen.

"For schools, it's going to be critically important that we be able to distinguish the typically respiratory illnesses that kids and teachers encounter from COVID," Malcolm said.

The saliva test also stands to cut down on the use of scarce personal protective equipment.

Plans include a lab in Minnesota to process these tests, potentially cutting down on the time it takes to get a result.

Tuesday Minnesota bets big on saliva tests to double capacity

Coronavirus statistics in Minnesota as of Tuesday:

70,707 total cases confirmed (414 new), 63,725 off isolation

1,779 deaths (eight new)

312 currently hospitalized; 137 in intensive care

With the start of school approaching for Minnesota students, state health officials want people to take extra precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19, such as staying away from gatherings outside homes.

Minnesota infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said everyone should help limit community transmission of the virus to make on-site learning more possible for students.

"Our priority right now is ensuring that kids can safely attend school, and as many in person as safely possible, and so we want to make sure that what's happening in the community is at a place to allow for as much in-person education as can safely happen," Ehresmann said.

Due to increasing case numbers, several districts have shifted away from initial plans for in-person learning — and others are considering it.

Developments from around the state

College concerns continue

Worries continue over the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to more vulnerable or older relatives.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 16,000. The median age of cases is 36.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved a proposal to delay in-person classes for students on some of its campuses.

According to the plan, nearly all undergraduate classes on three of the university’s campuses — in the Twin Cities, Rochester and Duluth — will now begin online for at least the first two weeks of school this fall. Move-in for students who live in on-campus housing at those three locations will also be delayed by two weeks.

The university’s Twin Cities campus is scheduled to begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Crookston and Morris campuses will begin the semester as planned.

Need help with rent, mortgage? Here’s how to get it

Minnesotans can now apply for a slice of the $100 million in rent and mortgage assistance from Minnesota Housing.

The money is intended for Minnesotans who are financially struggling from COVID-19 and meet certain income requirements. Applicants can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; staff speaking multiple languages will be on hand.

They can also text 211 and type “MNRENT,” or go online to 211unitedway.org. Once the process begins, applicants can track their status online. The $100 million dollars is from the federal CARES act and can help pay housing costs like rent, mortgage, lot fees in manufactured home parks, and utility payments.

While the money is for both homeowners and renters, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said she hopes homeowners are exploring all their options.

“We really encourage people who have a mortgage to reach out to their financial institution, and find out if they are eligible to get forbearance because a lot of financial institutions are offering the ability not to pay right away," Ho said.

— Melissa Townsend | MPR News

Top headlines

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity: With students heading back to school this fall, state officials say demand for coronavirus testing could skyrocket. The state’s new $14 million plan to test saliva for the virus could help Minnesota double its capacity.

U of M regents agree to delay in-person classes on Twin Cities, Rochester, Duluth campuses: Undergraduate students in the Twin Cities and two other campuses will have to wait at least two weeks to walk back into the classroom and move into their dorm rooms, the Board of Regents decided Monday.

COVID-19 in Minnesota