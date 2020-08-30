Phillips asks police to investigate campaign office break-in

The campaign of Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips has asked law enforcement to investigate a weekend break-in at its Minnetonka office.

Phillips tweeted a picture of a shattered door. Campaign manager Richard Carlbom said in a written statement Sunday that items from the office were taken.

“The Phillips for Congress office in Minnetonka was burglarized overnight and certain items stolen from the premises. We are working with law enforcement and reviewing security footage to identify those responsible, who will be prosecuted with the full force of the law,” Carlbom said.

Phillips is in his first term representing a west-suburban district. Republican Kendall Qualls is challenging him for the seat.

The district had been represented by Republicans for several decades before Phillips won a 2018 race over the then-incumbent Rep. Erik Paulsen.