Two campaign aides shot in Minneapolis

A teen killed in a north Minneapolis shooting Monday was an outreach coordinator for a Republican congressional campaign.

Minneapolis police say the 17-year-old male victim died at the scene of the shooting on Fremont Avenue North. Another man was also shot but was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

Both were members of the campaign team of Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Johnson said he was saddened by the incident.

“It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is needed now more than ever in our community,” he said. “The shooting did not occur during a campaign or outreach and we do not believe it has any connection to their work for the campaign.”

Police say a preliminary investigation found the two were standing outside a service station when they were approached on foot by the assailant. The shooting suspect fled on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Identities of the men who were shot have not been released.