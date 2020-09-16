Crime, Law and Justice

Minneapolis stops pursuit of a temporary 3rd Precinct space in S. Mpls.

Brandt Williams
Minneapolis
The facade of a building on Minnehaha Ave.
Minneapolis city leaders have scuttled plans to lease space for a temporary 3rd Precinct police station at 2633 Minnehaha Ave.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Share

Updated: 8:00 p.m.

City officials say Minneapolis has ended lease negotiations for a new temporary headquarters for the 3rd Precinct police station which was burned down earlier this year.

In August, a council committee had agreed to pursue an agreement for a space along Hiawatha Avenue which used to house a printing company. However, some residents of the neighborhood pushed back, saying the process was rushed and didn't give them enough time to weigh in on the temporary police station. And the council agreed to a delay.

A city spokesperson said the two parties have reached an impasse and will not pursue further negotiations.

Members of a group of city residents who opposed the site for the 3rd Precinct are calling that decision a win for them. The group hosted a “Blocked the Precinct Block party” near the site.

Robin Wonsley, with the Seward Police Abolition Group, told people that stopping the relocation of the temporary home of the 3rd precinct is a start.

"This fight ahead in what redefining public and community safety looks like is going to be long. But this, this right here, is what's going to carry us through," Wonsley said.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More