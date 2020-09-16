City officials say Minneapolis has ended lease negotiations for a new temporary headquarters for the 3rd Precinct police station which was burned down earlier this year.

In August, a council committee had agreed to pursue an agreement for a space along Hiawatha Avenue which used to house a printing company. However, some residents of the neighborhood pushed back, saying the process was rushed and didn't give them enough time to weigh in on the temporary police station. And the council agreed to a delay.

A city spokesperson said the two parties have reached an impasse and will not pursue further negotiations.

Members of a group of city residents who opposed the site for the 3rd Precinct are calling that decision a win for them. The group hosted a “Blocked the Precinct Block party” near the site.

Robin Wonsley, with the Seward Police Abolition Group, told people that stopping the relocation of the temporary home of the 3rd precinct is a start.

"This fight ahead in what redefining public and community safety looks like is going to be long. But this, this right here, is what's going to carry us through," Wonsley said.