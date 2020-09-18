COVID-19

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

The Associated Press and Dan Gunderson
Communities along Minnesota’s northern border are tightly knit with Canada
An American flag and a Canadian flag fly in Roseau, Minn., in August 2019. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to nonessential travel to Oct. 21.
John Enger | MPR News 2019

Share

Updated: 1:09 p.m.

Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to nonessential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday they will continue to base the decision on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The United States has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world.

Canada is seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks. Canada largest province, Ontario, reported 401 new cases on Friday.

Nonessential travel to Canada includes tourism, shopping and entertainment. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S. Trade shipments are still allowed, too.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

Last week. Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith introduced legislation to provide forgivable loans to small businesses near the Canadian border that have been affected by the travel restrictions.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More