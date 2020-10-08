Art Hounds: A quilt exhibition memorializes people lost to police violence

Janet Zahn of the Capri Theater encourages people to see the quilt exhibition at the Textile Center in Minneapolis: “Gone but Never Forgotten: Remembering Those Lost to Police Brutality.”

“What I felt as I looked at the exhibit was the presence of the quilters,” Zahn said. “Through their stitches and the fabrics and the color, they were teaching me, and they were reaching out to me and all of us to help us understand and feel more deeply the human destruction that is caused by injustice and inequities and racism in our country.” She adds the work helps her to “keep learning” and “to be inspired to be a better citizen in my neighborhood, in my city and in the world.”

The juried quilt show is part of a larger series called “We are the Story” by the Women of Color Quilters Network. “Gone but Never Forgotten” at the Textile Center runs through Dec. 24. You may visit virtually and by appointment. “We Are the Story” is on display at the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis through Nov. 1. Signing up for a time on ASIM’s website is required.

Anna Ostendorf of Art Reach in Red Wing is looking forward to this weekend’s Red Wing Arts Festival.

The juried outdoor arts festival is now in its 54th year. Organizers adapted to the pandemic by reducing the number of artists and spreading them out in multiple locations across Red Wing, creating an arts walk atmosphere for visitors. Masks are required. The event promises an array of artistic styles and mediums by artists across the state. The festival is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.

Singer and composer Emily Youngdahl Wright appreciates the artistry and humor of printer Andy Kahmann of A to Z Letterpress in Montevideo. Wright loves the look and feel of Kahmann’s cards, calendars, and stationery. His work employs hand-set type and is hand-printed on fine paper. Kahmann produces a “Bad Andy” line of cards with such wry phrases as “Blood is thicker than water / adjust recipes accordingly.”