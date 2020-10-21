After record snowfall, more snow on the way for northern Minn.

Following the major snowstorm that hit on Tuesday, Wednesday brings only isolated precipitation chances but still stays much colder than average.

Although the snowstorm that hit Tuesday has moved off, part of the state is still digging out. Most of the heavier snow fell in south-central Minnesota, including around the Twin Cities, which was one of the locations to set a daily snowfall record.

That total also becomes the second highest October daily snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities, topped only by the Halloween blizzard of 1991.

Wednesday’s forecast

Cloudy skies kept temperatures from falling much overnight, starting the state off in the 20s north and 30s south Wednesday morning. However, under mostly cloudy skies through the day, temperatures also rise little during the day, with highs only in the 30s.

Wednesday high temepratures National Weather Service

This is 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Although much drier than Tuesday, there are a few isolated, light snow showers in the Arrowhead that linger through the morning.

Also, unsettled weather that stays mostly south of the state will occasionally bring a few flurries and sprinkles into southern Minnesota through the afternoon, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Already by Thursday, another storm hits portions of Minnesota with more heavy snow.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm watch has been issued for central to northern Minnesota beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Parts of northern Minnesota, including Brainerd and Virginia, could get as much as 8 inches of snow.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9:30 a.m.

