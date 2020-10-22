10 inches: Winter Storm delivers heavy snowfall totals across central Minnesota

Our latest October snowstorm is delivering some impressive snowfall totals as expected across central Minnesota.

Here are some snowfall totals coming in. We will continue to receive updated totals as snowfall continues in many areas overnight.

2 NNW Beardsley [Big Stone Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HEAVY SNOW of 10.00 INCH at 12:20 PM CDT --

Verndale [Wadena Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HEAVY SNOW of 7.00 INCH at 12:15 PM CDT -- RELAYED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.

Clitherall [Otter Tail Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HEAVY SNOW of 6.00 INCH at 11:00 AM CDT -- RELAYED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.

Brainerd [Crow Wing Co, MN] CO-OP OBSERVER reports SNOW of 4.00 INCH at 4:16 PM CDT -- STILL SNOWING.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories continue across central and northeast Minnesota.

Sunday snow chance

Friday and Saturday look chilly but mainly quiet. The third snowstorm in Minnesota in a week appears likely to impact southern Minnesota late Saturday into Sunday.

Snowfall chances Sunday NOAA

The best chance for significant snow appears to be south of the Twin Cities at this point.