AP VoteCast: Explore polling data from Election Day

AP VoteCast is a wide ranging survey of the American electorate, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago (formerly known as the National Opinion Research Center) for The Associated Press.

The survey of more than 100,000 voters will provide insight into who voted and why in this year’s general election. You can explore the survey's findings by state.

Results from AP VoteCast are being processed and posted now. This interactive graphic will be updated all through election night.