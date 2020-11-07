Minnesota reacts to Biden's President-elect status

Minnesotans reacted Saturday to several news organizations calling the presidential election for Joe Biden.

DFL Governor Tim Walz took to Twitter to congratulate Biden for what he called a decisive, historic victory.

“The people have spoken,” Walz said. “It is now time to put politics aside and heal.”

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said it was a great day for the nation. He too called for unity.

“It’s time to turn the chapter,” Martin said. “Our country must unite and come together as one people to tackle the crisis we are facing.”

But others are not ready to move on.

President Trump has not conceded and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said the calls of some states for Biden were premature.

“The media is just so desperate for Biden to win that they are overlooking irregularities and transparency in our country,” Carnahan said.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the state Capitol and the Governor’s residence in St. Paul Saturday to challenge the results.

“I have people that were on the ground, I'm talking about a lot of friends going out and knocking on people's doors, and the majority, not everybody, the majority were voting for President Trump,” said Sharon Brown of Eagan.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the election was free and fair, and that election workers had done exemplary work to keep the voting in the state honest and accurate.

Democrats, meanwhile, were celebrating.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she felt a collective sigh of relief across the country.

Klobuchar said there is no better person than Biden to help the country unite and work across the aisle to get things done.

“Joe Biden knows how to do this well, Klobuchar said. “It’s personal relationships with people, it is also with the governors across the country and then it is standing your ground but finding common ground.”

Congresswoman Betty McCollum said she is ready to work with Biden to move the country forward.

“Everybody needs to put America first now,” McCollum said.

Minnesota DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she hoped a Biden presidency would help the state get needed federal relief for COVID-19.

Hortman said she is also thrilled that Kamala Harris will soon be vice president.

“This is perhaps the most exciting part about the Biden-Harris victory, Hortman said. “A strong woman lawyer with an incredible career behind her, a person of color and somebody that‘s just a lot of fun. She brings something to this office that no one ever has before.”

Latifah Moss, 25, participated in a march in south Minneapolis that, like the Trump rally, was scheduled ahead of time. She called the election of Biden and Harris a “subtle win”.

“I don't think anybody is going to let it go without fighting on both ends. Democrats aren't the solution either and it's really not about party to party, it's about people united.”

MPR News reporters Nina Moini and Tim Nelson contributed to this report.



