Winter weather smorgasbord: Mix of heavy snow, sleet, and ice

It’s a wild wintry mix across Minnesota into early Wednesday.

Our lastest storm has delivered the expected range of wintry weather conditions. In southern Minnesota, freezing rain has left a coating of ice at least 1/4-inch thick on everything from trees to power lines, and cars.

In the Twin Cities and many locations, sleet is pinging off windows and windshields.

And in southwest Minnesota, a heavy snowburst moved in from South Dakota in the afternoon hours. Here’s the scene from Sioux Falls as snow dropped visibility at 1/4 mile at times.

Storm peaks Tuesday night

The heaviest snowfall rates sweep across Minnesota from southwest to northeast Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

NOAA’s HRRR model shows the evolution of the moderate to heavy snow bands tracking northeast. The loop below runs from 5 pm Tuesday to 3 am Wednesday.

NOAA HRRR model through 3 am Wednesday NOAA via tropical tidbits

Big snowfall range

The mixed precipitation from the Twin Cities southward to the Iowa border will cut snowfall totals accordingly.

I still think we’ll see a big snowfall gradient across the greater Twin Cities area. The southeast Twin Cities likely ends up with closer to 2”, with the best chances for 5” favoring the north and west Twin Cities.

The heaviest snow bands set up west and north of the Twin Cities, where 6”+ is possible.

Forecast snowfall totals Twin Cities National Weather Service

Heavy snow up north

The heaviest snowfall totals with this system favor northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Some locations could see 8” or more.

Forecast snowfall totals Duluth National Weather Service