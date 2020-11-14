Trump supporters descend on Washington for events contesting Biden's victory

One week after protesters celebrating President Trump's defeat filled the streets of Washington, demonstrators who deny his loss took their place. Carol Guzy for NPR

Thousands of President Trump's supporters were out in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a day of rallying to echo the false assertion that the presidential election was marked by fraud.

One week after Joe Biden's presidential victory brought about spontaneous celebrations in the nation's capital, a crowd that included the group Women for America First, right-wing activists and conspiracy theorists gathered in the city's downtown near the White House.

Members of the Proud Boys, a white-nationalist movement designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, were also seen out on the streets of Washington.

A rally and a march to insist that Trump rightfully won a second term were planned for the day. The events are going by several names, including the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal DC.

By late Saturday morning, a crowd had assembled in Freedom Plaza near the White House. After an hour of speeches from Trump loyalists from around the country, the flag-waving crowd set off toward the Supreme Court.

Trump supporters — at events with names like the Million MAGA March, the March for Trump and Stop the Steal DC — hit the streets down the road from the U.S. Capitol. Carol Guzy for NPR

Video showed attendees waving American and Trump 2020 flags. Few could be seen wearing a mask, even as the U.S. on Friday announced a new daily record of 184,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

At one point, the crowd was greeted by Trump himself, who rode past demonstrators in his motorcade shortly after 10 a.m. on the way to his Virginia golf club. Trump, who has refused to concede the election to Biden, waved to supporters who held out signs reading "Best prez ever" and "Stop the steal."

Trump had teased a possible appearance in a tweet on Friday, saying it was "Heartwarming" to see the support and that "I may even try to stop by and say hello."

The arrival of the so-called "stop the steal" caravans has raised concerns in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

A handful of skirmishes broke out as counterprotesters attempted to prevent the removal of signs posted to fencing around the White House.

On Saturday morning, video posted by local activists showed what appeared to be a small group of rally-goers ripping down anti-racism and police brutality artwork in Black Lives Matter Plaza. That section of the city was re-named during massive racial justice protests over the summer.

Fears that attendees would bring guns — as was the case during anti-lockdown protests in several states in recent months — were also high.

On Saturday D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, tweeted out a reminder of local gun laws, which prohibit openly carrying a firearm and restrict where permitted concealed-carry weapons are allowed.

"No firearms are allowed around the White House, the National Mall, the Tidal Basin or the US Capitol – permit or no permit," Racine tweeted.

Washington, D.C.'s chief of police also offered a similar warning. Ahead of Saturday's events, police in Washington announced road closures and parking restrictions.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelops and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. NPR's Hannah Allam and member station WAMU also contributed to this story.

