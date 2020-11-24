State board certifies Joe Biden as winner in Minnesota

Minnesota’s state canvassing board unanimously certified the state's election results Tuesday, an ordinarily routine task that drew closer attention due to President Donald Trump's efforts to delay it in key states.

Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by just over 233,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points, the board certified in a 5-0 vote with no debate. Biden therefore officially got the state's 10 electoral votes.

Minnesota's board is made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon; Minnesota Supreme Court Justices Margaret Chutich and Gordon Moore; and Hennepin County District Judges Regina Chu and Christian Sande.

Simon is a Democrat. Chutich, Moore and Sande were all appointed by Democratic governors; Chu was appointed by independent former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

Shortly before the meeting, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a petition by a handful of Republican lawmakers and candidates and several voters who sought a temporary restraining order to delay the canvassing board’s vote, alleging a variety of problems with the election.

The order by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said the plaintiffs provided no evidence that they had properly served it on all parties.

Election 2020 Full coverage