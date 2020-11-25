Thanksgiving presents a tough decision this year for many college students. Some schools are asking students living on campus to head home, while others are asking them to stay.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with two college freshmen about how they’re spending the holiday, and what this semester has been like. Ella Kooyer moved into a dorm on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus in September, and recently returned home. Asa Williams is spending Thanksgiving on campus at the University of St. Thomas.

Listen to the discussion using the audio player above.