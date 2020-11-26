Minnesota News Quiz: COVID-19, Election 2020 and more

From the coronavirus pandemic to a historic presidential election, 2020 has been a busy news year. How closely have you been following news headlines in Minnesota this year? From COVID-19 to historic moments to record-breaking weather events, here are 11 questions to test your 2020 Minnesota news knowledge.

Tip: If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family during a Thanksgiving Zoom call, take this quiz together to find out who the local news expert is in your family! Share your score on social media #TellMPRnews

Don’t see the quiz above? Click here to take it!