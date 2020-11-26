Minnesota News Quiz: COVID-19, Election 2020 and more
How closely have you been following the news lately?
From the coronavirus pandemic to a historic presidential election, 2020 has been a busy news year. How closely have you been following news headlines in Minnesota this year? From COVID-19 to historic moments to record-breaking weather events, here are 11 questions to test your 2020 Minnesota news knowledge.
Tip: If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family during a Thanksgiving Zoom call, take this quiz together to find out who the local news expert is in your family! Share your score on social media #TellMPRnews
Don’t see the quiz above? Click here to take it!
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.