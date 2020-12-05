Man fatally shot by deputies on Iron Range

A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies on Saturday on northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to handle the investigation into the shooting, which happened at about 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area in the city of Mountain Iron.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died, or the identities of the two deputies who fired their weapons.

According to an account from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifter at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North. A male suspect fled the scene on foot.

As deputies searched for the man, they learned he matched the description of a suspect in a shots-fired incident that took place Friday in the neighboring city of Virginia.

The Mesabi Tribune reported that Virginia police were looking for two suspects who allegedly fired a gun at a home in the city on Friday morning; no one was injured in that incident.

About an hour into the search on Saturday, deputies and a police dog located the man in a wooded area.

"At one point, deputies deployed Tasers and eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The deputies rendered medical aid but emergency responders determined that the man died at the scene."

The sheriff's office did not provide further information on what led up to the deputies firing their weapons, and did not say whether the man was armed.

Authorities also did not say whether the deputies were wearing body cameras — and if so, whether they were activated.

The two deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.