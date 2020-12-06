One dead, two injured in stabbings in Hudson

Police in Hudson, Wis., are investigating stabbings early Sunday that left one man dead and two other people injured.

Authorities are searching for suspects, but Hudson Police Sgt. Todd Pearson said "we believe this incident to have been a targeted attack and do not believe that there is a risk to the general public.”

Pearson said his department got a call about a stabbing shortly after 1 a.m.

"As officers arrived on scene they discovered three individuals that had been stabbed, located at three different areas within downtown Hudson," he said.

All three people were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where one of the victims, a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other two victims.

Pearson said multiple witnesses reported the suspects fled the scene in a Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Minnesota license plates; police did not release further details about the vehicle or the suspects being sought.