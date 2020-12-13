Photos: Hanukkah car parade fills the evening with light in St. Paul

As a light snow fell Sunday in St. Paul, Sue Lund sat in her car with a brightly shining menorah fashioned out of plastic pipes on the roof.

Lund was joined by dozens of other people in cars decorated for Hanukkah with lights, menorahs and streamers.

A car decorated with a menorah goes down Summit Avenue. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News Rebecca Povarchuk decorates her car with lights Sunday before a Hanukkah car parade that began at Mount Zion Temple in St. Paul. Dozens of cars were decorated with menorahs, lights, streamers and dreidels for the parade. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News Rabbi Esther Adler (center) hands out bags of treats. Mount Zion's Hanukkah celebrations are virtual this year because of the pandemic, and Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker said the car parade was a creative way to celebrate safely and lift people's spirits. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

While the Jewish festival of lights has been different this year, Lund said she was happy to find creative and clever ways to celebrate amid the pandemic.

Mount Zion Temple organized the Hanukkah car parade on Summit Avenue to spread some light, and joy, and hope this holiday season. Before the parade, members of Mount Zion were able to watch a candle lighting over Zoom from their cars or at home.

“This is a time where we need to store our joy and our hope and our light for the future knowing that our future will be bright,” Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker said during remarks delivered over Zoom. “And so today we are doing so with a little bit of fun and a little bit of pizzazz.”