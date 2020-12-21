COVID-19 statistics in Minnesota passed several encouraging milestones over the weekend: The rolling seven-day average of new cases each day dropped below 3,000; the average number of hospital admissions fell below 150 a day; and the average test positivity rate over the past week dropped below 7 percent.

While those are still alarmingly high numbers, they’re levels not seen in six weeks or longer. But the positive signs came amid a mounting December death toll.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 127 more deaths over the weekend, making December the deadliest month of the pandemic so far — with 10 days left to go. December’s COVID-19 death toll in the state is now 1,257, surpassing November’s 1,136 deaths.

And state health officials have warned that any recent improvements in COVID-19 stats could be jeopardized by upcoming holiday gatherings, if people don’t abide by safety guidelines.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

4,850 deaths (70 new)

397,319 positive cases (2,705 new); 369,912 off isolation (93 percent)

5.2 million tests, 2.86 million tested (about 50 percent of the population)

6.8 percent seven-day positive test rate (officials find 5 percent or more concerning)

Vaccinations will continue in the coming week, with doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine set to join the early doses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last week.

Health care workers are receiving the first vaccinations in Minnesota, followed by long-term care facility residents and workers.

And state health officials will have more planning in the wake of Sunday’s recommendation by a federal advisory panel for the next groups in line to be vaccinated: people 75 and older, and many essential workers.

New cases, deaths

The Health Department’s newest tally of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases put the pandemic total at 397,319. In about 93 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

The deaths reported Sunday raised Minnesota’s toll to 4,850. Among those who’ve died, nearly 65 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

The toll remains awful. Nearly 2,400 COVID-19 deaths have been reported during November and December. That’s nearly half of all the deaths in the pandemic that started back in March.

Caseloads spread across age groups

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 76,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 40,000 among people ages 20 to 24.

The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 31,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.

Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.

It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.

New cases ebb in rural Minnesota

Central and western Minnesota drove much of the increase in new cases over the past five weeks, while Hennepin and Ramsey counties showed some of the slowest case growth in the state.

After a spike in confirmed cases through much of November and early December, all regions of the state have seen new case numbers plateau or fall.

Hot spots continue to pop up in rural counties relative to their population.

Caseloads still heaviest among people of color

In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.

Even as new case counts ease from their peak a few weeks ago, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.

Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.

Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.

Officials continue to plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in public gathering spaces, socially distance, stay home if they don’t feel well and otherwise stay vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

Developments around the state

Judge denies motion for injunction against Walz’s executive order

A federal judge has denied an effort to place an injunction on Gov. Tim Walz's executive order limiting social gatherings and youth sports during the pandemic.

The parents' group called Let Them Play MN filed the suit against the state and sought the preliminary injunction, and said it is appealing Friday's ruling.

While the group's focus is youth sports, they claimed in court that Walz's order violated their constitutional right to protest, including the right to free speech.

The suit claimed the restrictions in the executive order were arbitrary and irrational, and not based on science.

In denying the motion for an injunction, Judge John Tunheim wrote Friday that the executive order's "prohibition on social gatherings has nothing to do with any message that might be conveyed at such gatherings. Rather, the prohibition has the singular intent of curbing the spread of COVID-19. As such, (the order) is neutral on its face and is thus a content-neutral regulation."

"No one is in favor of limiting cherished constitutional rights, nor should they be. But the State’s measured response, focused directly on the likely causes of the recent surge, satisfies judicial scrutiny," Tunheim wrote. "It is hoped that the restrictions on public activity will prove successful and brief."

In a statement posted online Saturday, Let Them Play MN said it has filed an appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn Tunheim's ruling. They also allege Tunheim has conflicts of interest and are seeking to have a new judge assigned to the case.

— MPR News Staff

Inmate at Faribault prison dies after COVID diagnosis

The Minnesota Department of Corrections reported Saturday that an inmate at the state prison in Faribault died after recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 70-year-old man died early Saturday at a hospital in Faribault; his name has not been released. He's the ninth state prison inmate to die after a COVID diagnosis — and the fifth at the Faribault prison.

The facility has more than 270 active COVID cases among its more than 1,700 inmates, along with more than 40 active cases among staff members.

The Department of Corrections says it's working with state health officials on a plan for vaccinating inmates and staff when guidance comes from the federal government.

In addition to the nine deaths of inmates reported by the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Department of Human Services has reported the deaths of two people in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program at Moose Lake.

— MPR News Staff

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.