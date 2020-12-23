2-year-old dies after being shot in St. Paul

St. Paul police say that a 2-year-old boy died after being shot Wednesday.

Police say St. Paul Fire medics found the toddler in a third-floor apartment in the 800 block of Rice Street. The boy died in an ambulance parked outside.

Minutes earlier, medics had responded to a call at 1:12 p.m. that the child had a head injury.

Three juveniles were questioned, but it was unclear who was holding the gun when it went off and who else was in the apartment, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A statement from the Police Department says investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional. No one has been arrested.