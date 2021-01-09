3 more charged in Capitol attack, including men identified in viral photos

The Justice Department announced Saturday that it had charged Jacob Anthony Chansley, better known as Jake Angeli (seen here), along with Adam Johnson and Derek Evans in connection with the Capitol attack on Wednesday. Both Chansley and Evans were seen in some of the insurrection's most widely circulated images. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department has charged three more men for actions allegedly committed during Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, including two identified from widely circulated photos.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, Adam Johnson and Derrick Evans were all charged in a federal court Saturday for their alleged actions during the insurrection, according to a DOJ statement.

The Justice Department said that two of the men were seen in some of the more indispensable images of the mob that stormed the Capitol after being spurred on by President Trump's remarks at a rally.

Chansley of Arizona, who the DOJ notes is also known as Jake Angeli, is identified as the so-called "QAnon shaman" who was seen in several photos — most memorably standing at the Senate dais — with his face painted, and wearing a fur headdress with horns.

The statement also identifies Johnson of Florida as the man seen carrying the House speaker's lectern under his arm and through the halls of the Capitol. Both men's identities had floated around social media over the past few days.

Evans, a newly elected member of West Virginia House of Delegates, the DOJ notes, streamed his participation live on his Facebook page.

All three men were charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Johnson was also charged with theft of government property.

The Justice Department says both Johnson and Evans were taken into custody on Friday. Chansley was taken into custody Saturday, the DOJ said.

At least 13 others have been charged with federal crimes and dozens have been arrested in connection with the attack. Among them is Richard Barnett, who was identified as the man who sat at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.