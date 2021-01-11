Minneapolis police union president Lt. Bob Kroll has announced he will retire at the end of January, citing the impact of his job on his family.

Kroll attracted support from his union, but also withering criticism and demands to leave from those who sought accountability of officers accused of brutality or were involved in fatal incidents.

“My plan had been to leave in May of 2021, which would have completed a milestone of 25 years serving on the Federation Board. After reviewing the bigger picture, it is in my family’s best interest for me to retire four months early,” Kroll said in a statement released by the union today.

He added that he will have served in the Minneapolis Police Department for 32 years this week.

In his statement, Kroll also hit back at those who he said were second guessing, or worse, the efforts of police.

“The low point of my career has been watching this occur over the last three decades and how weak administrations pandered to armchair quarterbacks and didn’t fight for hardworking public servants who wear the badge,” Kroll said.

Kroll said Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis Vice President Sherral Schmidt would take over the office.

Activists and others repeatedly have called for Kroll to resign, especially after instances when Black men were fatally shot by Minneapolis police. Kroll himself has been suspended, demoted and sued over claims of using excessive force.

Following the news of Kroll’s retirement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Monday that his “initial reaction was just two words: good riddance."

“[Kroll] has overseen if not accelerated decimation of trust between community and police that are charged with protecting and serving community,” Frey told MPR News. “And at the same time, he's practiced this grievance-based approach to the state of relations."

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this story.