Family of man killed by St. Paul police sues department

The family of a man killed by St. Paul police six years ago is suing the department.

Marcus Golden, a 24-year-old African American man, was shot and killed outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015.

Golden's aunt, mother and grandmother filed their federal lawsuit just before the statute of limitations was set to expire. They allege officers Jeremy Doverspike and Dan Peck used excessive force in violation of Golden's constitutional rights.

The family is seeking monetary damages.

Police said Golden had been sending threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend, and drove at officers at high speed when they approached him.

Four months after the incident, a grand jury concluded that the shooting was justified and declined to charge the officers.